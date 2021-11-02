Indecent post on Puneet Rajkumar users tagged the police accused was arrested commented by posting a beer bottle

As a precaution and to avoid any untoward incident in the city, Bengaluru Police had banned the sale of liquor till Sunday in the wake of the actor’s death. The 46-year-old actor was cremated with full state honors in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Cyber ​​Crime Department of Bengaluru City Police has arrested a youth for allegedly posting an objectionable message on late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar on social media. The actor died of a heart attack on Friday.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said, “A youth has been arrested and legal action has been initiated. Cyber ​​team is probing the matter.” Police did not provide further details about the arrested youth.

Police said Karnataka is mourning the sudden demise of the popular actor, but on the other hand the accused allegedly uploaded a derogatory post with a beer bottle on his Instagram account. After the post went viral on social media, some people tagged it to the Bangalore city police and informed about it. Taking quick action, the police arrested the accused.

Like Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, another popular Kannada film actor passed away sometime back. Kannada film star Chiranjeevi Sarja also died due to heart attack. At that time he was only 39 years old. According to media reports, he was having trouble breathing, after which he was admitted to a hospital in Bangalore the next day. His condition worsened in the hospital. According to doctors, he could not respond to the initial treatment and after a while he died.

Chiranjeevi Sarja was the grandson of Kannada film veteran Shakti Prasad. He has given many hits like ‘Amma I Love You’, ‘Chiru’ and ‘Singa’. He was counted among the talented artists of the Kannada film industry. Chiranjeevi was also the nephew of film star Arjun Sarja and brother of action actor Rajkumar Dhruv Sarja.