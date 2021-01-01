Independence Day 2021: Independence Day: PM Modi to fly tricolor at Red Fort, two Indian Air Force helicopters to fly flower petals, multi-level security at Red Fort for Independence Day, full schedule of 75th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort: PM Modi Will be invited, what will happen, know every detail

The whole country is going to celebrate the 75th Independence Day on Sunday. On this occasion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag on the ramparts of the Red Fort. They will also address the nation. Meanwhile, two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force will shower flowers at the venue for the first time. To commemorate the 35th year of India’s independence, the Prime Minister launched the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ in March 2021 from the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The festivities will continue till August 15, 2023.

On arrival at the Red Fort, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt and Defense Secretary Dr. The Secretary Defense will introduce the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Delhi Region, Lieutenant General Vijaykumar Mishra, AVSM to the Prime Minister.



After this, the GOCs of the Delhi region will take Prime Minister Modi to the opening floor. Here the Joint Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guards will give a general salute to the Prime Minister. After this, the Prime Minister will inspect the ‘Guard of Honor’.

The ‘Guard of Honor’ for the Prime Minister will consist of one officer and 20 personnel each from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Commander of the Guard of Honor Piyush Gaur will observe. The Navy detachment in the Prime Minister’s Guard is led by Lieutenant Commander Sune Fogat, the Army detachment is led by Major Vikas Sangwan and the Air Force detachment is led by Squadron Leader A. Berwal will take over. Additional DCP (West District) Subodh Kumar Goswami will lead the Delhi Police team.

How will the tricolor ceremony be completed?

After inspecting the Guard of Honor, Prime Minister Modi will proceed to the ramparts of the Red Fort, where he will be welcomed by Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defense Ajay Bhatt, Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General MM Narwane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff. , Air Chief Marshal R. Of. s Bhadauria will do. The GOCs of Delhi region will take the Prime Minister to the embankment platform to hoist the national flag.

After hoisting the national flag, the tricolor will be given the national salute. A 16-member naval band will fly the national flag and play the national anthem during the national salute. The band will be hosted by MCPO Vincent Johnson.

Lieutenant Commander P. Priyambada Sahu will help the Prime Minister hoist the national flag. It will be synchronized with the 21 gun salutes fired by the brave gunners of the Elite 2233 Field Battery (formal). The national flag guard will give the national salute at the time of hoisting the national flag by the Prime Minister. It includes five officers and 130 personnel from the Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. Indian Navy Commander Kuldeep M. Neralkar will command inter-service guards and police guards.

The Navy detachment in the National Flag Guard will be led by Lieutenant Commander Praveen Saraswat, the Army detachment will be led by Major Anshul Kumar and the Air Force detachment will be led by Squadron Leader Rohit Malik. Additional DCP (South West District) Amit Goyal will lead the Delhi Police team.

Who invited?

Thirty-two Olympic winners, including India’s first gold medalist and Army Subedar Neeraj Chopra, have been invited in javelin throw. Along with him, two officials of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) have been invited to attend the event. Around 240 Olympians, support staff and officials of PSI and Sports Federation have also been invited to grace the ramparts in front of Jnanpath. At the Tokyo Olympics, India did its best at the Olympics, winning a total of seven medals, including one gold, two silver and four bronze. The National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets will sing the national anthem at the end of the Prime Minister’s address to the nation. A separate block has been constructed on the south side of the Red Fort ramparts in honor of the Corona Warriors who played an important role in fighting the invisible enemy Kovid-1.

As soon as the tricolor flies, flowers will rain

For the first time this year, as soon as the Prime Minister hoisted the national flag, two Mi 17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force from Amrut Formation will shower flowers at the venue. The first helicopter will be led by Wing Commander Baldev Singh Bisht, while the second helicopter will be led by Wing Commander Nikhil Mehrotra. The Prime Minister will address the nation after showering flowers. Cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the national anthem at the end of the Prime Minister’s speech. Five hundred (500) NCC cadets (Army, Navy and Air Force) from various schools will participate in the national festivities.

Fans made by the tribals will be given to the guests

Handmade fans by tribal artists from across the country will be distributed to dignitaries and guests attending the Independence Day celebrations. TRIFED, the nodal agency for the distribution and promotion of tribal products, has once again partnered with the Ministry of Defense for handmade fans, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said in a statement. These fans will be provided to guests attending the event. This is the fourth such participation. This is a small contribution to the livelihood of the tribal artisans by recognizing their craftsmanship. Made by artisans from Rajasthan, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar, Gujarat and Jharkhand, these fans are eco-friendly and made from natural, organic ingredients.

Security has been beefed up in the capital

Security has been beefed up in the national capital ahead of Independence Day. Thousands of security personnel are keeping a close watch on sensitive and important places. Security has also been tightened at the Delhi border, where thousands of farmers have been protesting against the Centre’s new agricultural laws for eight months. Officials made the announcement on Saturday. Several security circles have been formed on the Red Fort. Large barricades have been erected outside important establishments across the city, including Indira Gandhi International Airport, railway station, bus terminal and border areas to prevent any untoward incidents. Additional troops have been deployed.

