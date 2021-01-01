Independence Day 2021: Prime Minister Modi’s announcement on Independence Day 2021 – Sainik schools will open for girls in the country, know the important things – All Sainik schools will open doors for girls, in 2020 PM Modi, employment etc.

Highlights Prime Minister Modi’s important announcement on the 75th Independence Day.

Girls will also be able to get admission in all the military schools in the country.

Mizoram has done its first experiment.

Called NEP 2020 a tool to fight poverty.

Independence Day 2021: Independence Day 2021 is being celebrated with enthusiasm across the country. On the occasion of the 75th Independence Day 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a big announcement for the girls of the country. He addressed the national flag tricolor nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. In his speech, PM Modi announced the opening of Sainik School for girls in the country.



On the 5th Independence Day, Prime Minister Modi announced a number of reforms for the education sector and emphasized on a self-reliant India. Chief among them is the government’s decision to open a military school for girls.



The girls of the country will be educated in all soldier schools

Addressing the nation from the Red Fort, he said the first experiment to admit girls to military schools was conducted in Mizoram two and a half years ago. The government has now decided that all military schools in the country will also be opened for girls in the country. He said, ‘I used to get messages from millions of girls that they too want to be educated in military schools, the doors of military schools should be opened for them too. The first experiment to admit girls took place in a military school in Mizoram about 2-2.5 years ago. There are currently 33 military schools in India. Girls will also get admission in all these schools.

‘With everyone, everyone’s development, everyone’s faith’

In his speech, PM Modi lauded the best performance of Indian girls in board exams this time. Drawing a parallel picture with his performance in the Olympics, Prime Minister Modi called for a new India and ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’. He emphasized that when we celebrate 100 years of independence, we have to achieve the goals of a self-reliant India.

NEP 2020: To fight poverty

In his speech, Prime Minister Modi spoke about the new education policy or National Education Policy, NEP 2020. He said the policy would be a tool to fight poverty in the country by emphasizing the promotion of regional languages. Recently, the government also celebrated the first year of implementation of NEP 2020.

Games will be mainstreamed

PM Modi said, “Another special feature of the new national education policy is that sports have been made a part of mainstream education instead of additional education. He said that sports is the most effective means to move forward in life.”

Employment opportunities will be open for the youth

Pradhan Mantri Gatishakti Yojana will be launched. Under this, schemes worth over Rs 100 lakh crore will create employment opportunities. Prime Minister’s Gatishakti- National Master Plan will be to boost industrial enterprises and improve transport system. Due to the Kovid-1 pandemic epidemic, very few people attended the Independence Day celebrations this year and the Kovid-1 safety protocol was observed throughout the celebrations.

