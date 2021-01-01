Independence Day celebrations: More than 1.5 crore Indians recorded and uploaded the national anthem

Highlights 75th Independence Day celebrations across the country

More than 1.5 crore Indians recorded the national anthem

Uploaded to the official website as per the order of the Prime Minister

New Delhi

On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, more than 15 million Indians have recorded the national anthem and uploaded it on the government’s portal national anthem.in. On July 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio program had appealed to the people of the country to sing the national anthem together.

The Ministry of Culture said, “More than 15 million Indians in India and around the world have set a record by recording and uploading their videos on this special occasion. It is a testament to India’s inherent unity, strength and harmony.

The ministry had planned to sing the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Man’ and upload it on the website by August 15. The government had made it mandatory for all school children to record and upload.

