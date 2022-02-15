Independent watchdog calls for investigation into Energy Secretary Granholm’s stock transactions



Biden has called for an investigation by Energy Secretary Jennifer Granhome, a non-partisan ethics watchdog, for misreporting stock transactions.

On a Tuesday Complaint The Foundation for Accountability and Citizens Trust (Fact) has called on the Inspector General to immediately investigate Granhome for potential conflicts of interest and violations of transparency laws by improperly reporting up to $ 250,000 in stock transactions.

“Secretary Granhome made nine stock transactions between April 30 and October 26, 2021, but he did not disclose these transactions publicly until December 15 and 16, 2021 – a few weeks or months before the 30-day period required by federal law,” the complaint said.

Secretary Granhome’s investment transactions include the biopharmaceutical firm Gilead Sciences Inc. (a major government contractor and maker of the Covid-19 medical remediation), shares of Uber and the real estate company Redfin. It is irrelevant, and his responsibility is to obey the law. “

Federal law requires government officials to disclose their financial information and also states that executive branch secretaries must submit annual financial disclosure reports that provide “complete and complete” statements of assets, debts and income.

In addition, executive branch secretaries are required to submit periodic reports disclosing more than $ 1,000 in financial transactions within 30 to 45 days.

“As exemplified here, the failure of a government official to adhere to the most basic ethical rules leads to public distrust of our government. Secretary Granhome should not be excused from the consequences of violating federal law, and the public should be held accountable for his failure to comply.” Law. We urge the Inspector General to immediately investigate and enforce appropriate penalties and consequences for this violation, “said Kendra Arnold, executive director of FACT.

The Department of Energy did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Gadget Clock.

Granhom last year investigated an electric car company for failing to invest millions of dollars and said he would do so if he became energy secretary. In addition, Granhome avoided questioning whether it was appropriate for President Biden to inspect the company, Protera, where he had a large stake.