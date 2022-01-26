India also lost the ODI series after the test, South Africa defeated by 7 wickets in the second ODI

India vs South Africa 2nd ODI: After the Test series, South Africa has defeated India in the ODI series as well. In the second ODI, the hosts defeated the visitors by 7 wickets to take an unassailable 2-0 lead.

IND vs SA 2nd ODI: The second ODI of the 3-match series between India and South Africa was played at Boland Park, Paarl. They took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after registering a 7-wicket win. In this way, India has also faced defeat in the ODI series after the Test. In the first ODI, India had to face defeat by 31 runs.

Playing first, the Indian team had scored 287 runs for 6 wickets. Shardul Thakur scored 40 not out and Ravichandran Ashwin played brilliant innings of 25 not out. Captain KL Rahul scored 55 and Rishabh Pant scored 85 runs for India. In reply, the hosts made 288 for 3 in 48.1 overs thanks to de Kock’s 78 and Jaaneman Malan’s 91.

South Africa has now taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. He defeated the Indian team by 31 runs in the first ODI. This is Team India’s fourth defeat in 2022. Earlier, India had lost two ODIs apart from the Johannesburg and Cape Town Tests.

Team India, who went to play ODI series under the captaincy of KL Rahul for the first time, has suffered a major setback due to this defeat. At the same time, this is a big setback for the Indian team who landed for the first time under the coaching of Rahul Dravid. The hosts made a tremendous comeback in this series after the defeat of the Centurion Test, defeating the favorite team India before the series.