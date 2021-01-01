India and Australia: India, Australia begin 5-day naval exercise

The navies of India and Australia began a five-day exercise from Monday. The aim is to strengthen the combined capacity for a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region. Commander Vivek Madhawal, spokesperson for the Indian Navy, said the two countries’ ships, submarines, helicopters and long-range maritime patrol aircraft would participate in the OCIndex exercise. The practice is taking place in the northern part of Australia.

In the fourth edition of the exercise from September 6 to September 10, a detachment of Indian Navy comprising Shivalik and Kadmat is participating under the command of Real Admiral Tarun Sobti, Flag Officer Commanding, Eastern Naval Fleet, the official said.

The Royal Australian Navy (RAN) has deployed the Znazak class ship HMAS Warramunga. The Australian Defense Department said the ships were joined by an Australian submarine, a Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-8 naval patrol aircraft, RAAF fighter jets and helicopters.

The study will provide an opportunity for the two countries’ navies to “strengthen joint defense capabilities for cooperation in a stable and secure Indo-Pacific region.”