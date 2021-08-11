India and England poor start to WTC 2021-23: ICC fines 40% match fees and two points for slow over rate

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has dealt a big blow to the India and England cricket team. The ICC has fined the players of both the teams and has deducted 40% of their match fees and two points each from the ICC World Test Championship. That is, now instead of 4, only two points will be added to the account of both the teams.

The first match of the five-match Test series being played between India and England was played at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. India performed well in this match. India had every chance of winning the match. But rain spoiled the game and England escaped defeat. Due to the slow over-rate in this match, both the teams have been fined 40% of the match fee by the ICC. Match referee Chris Broad imposed this penalty on both the teams. Because in the Nottingham Test, both the teams bowled 2-2 overs less within the stipulated time.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Staff, which deals with the error of minimum over-rate. Under this, if their team does not bowl a certain over in the stipulated time, then the players are fined. Players are fined 20 per cent of the match fee for every reduced over.

In addition, in accordance with the rules set for the ICC World Test Championship, the team will be fined one point for reducing an over in the stipulated time. According to the ICC statement, Indian captain Virat Kohli and England captain Joe Root have admitted their mistake and have accepted the fine, so there will be no further hearing in the matter.

The allegations were made by on-field umpires Michael Gow and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire David Mills. Let us tell you that the second match of England and India will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground from Thursday. Captain Virat Kohli may also seriously consider including his best spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in the playing XI for this match.

India were in a good winning position in the first Test after a rain-drawn draw but their first innings total of 278 runs was not as expected. India’s three main batsmen, captain Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, failed in this innings.

It should not be forgotten that apart from Rahane’s century in Melbourne, all three have not been able to play big innings for the last two years. Meanwhile, Kohli and Pujara have not been able to convert their good starts into hundreds.

As far as the team composition is concerned, the lower order batting order may be changed again due to a strain in Shardul Thakur’s muscle. This Mumbai fast bowler could not even open the account in the only innings of the first Test.





