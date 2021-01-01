India and Iran on Afghanistan: The Foreign Ministers of Iran and India met in Afghanistan

Countries around the world are worried about the current situation in Afghanistan. An important meeting in this regard will be held in Tajikistan, which will be attended by representatives of several countries, including India. Meanwhile, Iran’s new foreign minister, Hussein Amir Abdullahian, has temporarily postponed his visit to India because he is not Indian Foreign Minister. S. Jaishankar will meet him in Dushanbe. After that he will come to India. The meeting between the two is considered crucial given the role of the Taliban state in Afghanistan and Pakistan.According to the Hindustan Times, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also attend the meeting in Dushanbe. However, it is not yet clear whether Jaishankar will meet him. The meeting will be attended by representatives from 17 countries. In addition, the Secretary General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the CSTO (Collective Security Threat Organization) will participate. The CSTO is a military alliance of Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

India-Iran relations: Iran’s foreign minister is on a visit to India, is there any effect of Taliban-Pakistan alliance in Afghanistan?

Iran’s tough stance on the Taliban

Iran has demanded an elected government in Afghanistan. He said a comprehensive and inclusive government should be formed that reflects the interests of all ethnic groups in the country. Iran also called on the international community to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and to prevent situations that could force people to flee.

The former president of Iran warns Pakistan that Panjshir will have to pay the price

Questions on Pakistan’s role

Iran had also issued a stern warning against Taliban attacks in Panjshir. Iran’s foreign ministry had said the Taliban should not cross the Laxman Line. Not only that, Iran had also said that it was investigating Pakistan’s intervention in Panjshir. An Iranian spokesman said the “martyrdom” of the Panjshir commander was “extremely disappointing” and that Iran had strongly condemned last night’s attack.