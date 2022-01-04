India and South Africa Check live scorecard, ball-by-ball commentary, cricket score online at Jansatta.com – SA

The second test match between India and South Africa is being played. The live streaming of the match is available on Disney+ Hotstar app.

Cricket live score India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 2: The second test match of the 3-match series between India and South Africa is being played at the Wanderers ground in Johannesburg. Today i.e. 4th January 2022 is the second day of the match.

At the end of the first day’s play, South Africa had scored 35 for one in 18 overs. On the first day, Indian captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bat. However, India again had to bear the brunt of the failure of the middle order.

Cheteshwar Pujara (3 runs off 33 balls) and Ajinkya Rahane (00) continued to fail. The result was that India’s first innings was reduced to 202 runs in 63.1 overs. However, South Africa also did not start well.

Mohammed Shami gave India the first breakthrough in the second over of the innings in the form of the wicket of Aiden Markram, but after that Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant dropped one catch each. Due to this, the wickets of captain Dean Elgar and Keegan Pietersen could not come to India’s account.