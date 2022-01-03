India and South Africa Check live scorecard, ball-by-ball commentary, cricket score online

India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Score: India has been invincible for the last 29 years at the Johannesburg ground. This is India’s sixth Test match at this ground. Earlier, India has also won here twice.

Cricket live score India vs South Africa 2nd Test: The second Test of the three-match series between India and South Africa has started in Johannesburg from today. In this match, Virat Brigade will go with the intention of creating history. But Virat Kohli is out of this match due to mild injury and KL Rahul is the captain of the team. The Indian team has never won a Test series on South African soil before. India are currently leading 1-0 in the series.

India beat South Africa by 113 runs in Centurion. The Indian bowlers performed brilliantly, not allowing the hosts to cross the 200-mark in both the innings. At the same time, except for KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal among the Indian batsmen, no one did anything special.

South Africa’s troubles have increased further in this match. Their star cricketer and wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock suddenly decided to retire after the loss of Centurion. Due to his decision, there was an atmosphere of surprise not only in his country but in the entire cricketing world.

India has not won a Test series here even once in 29 years. This is the 8th tour of India and under the leadership of Virat Kohli, this Indian team is on the threshold of creating history. Now it has to be seen whether India will create history or whether the hosts will be able to make a comeback.

The match will be telecast on various channels of Star Sports Network including Star Sports 1 Hindi. You can watch live streaming on Hotstar. At the same time, you can also stay connected with Jansatta.com for all the live updates of the match.