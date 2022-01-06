India and South Africa Live Match Score 2nd Test Day 4 Check live scorecard, ball-by-ball commentary, cricket score online
South Africa 229(79.4), 118/2(40.0)
vs
India 202(63.1), 266(60.1)
BatsmanRB
Dean Elgar46 121
Rassie van der Dussen *11 37
BowlersORWKT
Mohammed Shami922
Shardul Thakur9241
Rain Stoppage (Day 3 – 2nd Test) South Africa need 122 runs to win with 8 wickets remaining
