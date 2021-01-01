India Army India vs England

A classical Test match is being played between India and England. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. Even though both the teams are level after four days of play, the Indian fans are dominating the field. Looking at the atmosphere of the stadium, it does not seem that the match is taking place outside India.

Drum bhangra dhoom

Team India’s fan following is not hidden from anyone. Indian cricketers reach out to any corner of the world where the match takes place. Now there is also a club of Indian fans on the lines of England’s Burmese Army. This organization called Bharat Army cheers the team in a creative way. Create songs in the name of the players. Which all fellows sing and enjoy the music.



The same can be seen in this video. Bhangra is being played to the beat of drums. Kohli’s team is getting full support. This video uploaded to Instagram is being liked a lot. Funny lovers of Indian Army are enjoying immensely in colorful clothes.

Level matching

All three results are possible on the fifth and final day. England need 291 runs to win. India need 10 wickets to take a 2-1 lead in the series. The way the pitch is flat, this fourth Test could be a draw if the batsman stays. Shardul Thakur and Shabha Pant’s 100-run partnership for the 7th wicket helped the Indian cricket team set a tough target of 368 against England.



Indian batting was good

Team India, who were all out for 191 in the first innings, scored 466 in the second innings. Hosts England scored 290 in the first innings to take a 99-run lead over visiting India. Shardul, who scored 57 in the first innings, hit 60 off 72 balls in the second innings, including seven fours and a six. Pant hit 50 off 106 balls with four fours. In the second innings for India, opener Rohit Sharma was dismissed for 127 and Cheteshwar Pujara for 61.