India at Galwan Valley: India’s Investment in the Armed Forces

Highlights “If India had not invested in its armed forces, we would have lost a lot.”

After the Galwan Valley conflict, India’s status has risen globally

This was stated by Deputy Chief of Army Staff CP Mohanty during a function in Delhi

New Delhi

“If India had not invested in its armed forces, the country would have lost the battles between Galwan and Doklama.” This was stated by the country’s Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General CP Mohanty. “If the country had not invested in security, we would have lost the war in Kargil, Doklama,” he said. The internal security situation in Jammu and Kashmir would have been tense. Our northeastern region would also be in turmoil and the Naxals would have a field day.

‘India’s status raised after Galwan struggle’

Lieutenant General CP Mohanty, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Indian Army, said on Sunday that the role played by the Indian Armed Forces during the Doklama incident and the Galwan Valley conflict has not only enhanced the country’s image but also raised India’s profile in the world. In one of the programs, Lieutenant General Mohanty gave a detailed account of the basic character of the Indian Armed Forces and highlighted the major contributions of the security forces during the 1965 war, the 1971 war and the Kargil conflict.

‘India will soon be one of the world’s superpowers’

Referring to recent events, Lt. Gen. Mohanty said, “What has happened in Doklama and Galwan has not only enhanced the country’s reputation, but also raised our profile internationally.” Today everyone speaks of India as a pure security supplier. Speaking at an event organized by the Vivekananda Institute of Professional Studies (VIPS), the Army Deputy Chief said, “The time is not far when we too will be counted among the world’s superpowers.”

India responded to China in Galwan

Notably, in 2017, there was a 73-day conflict between Indian and Chinese troops at Doklama Tri-Junction. As a result, there was a possibility of war between the two nuclear-armed neighbors. India had strongly opposed the construction of a road by China in the Doklama area. The dispute ended after several rounds of talks between the two countries. Subsequently, on 15 June 2020, the Indian Army responded to the onslaught of the evil Chinese troops in the Galvan Valley in East Ladakh.