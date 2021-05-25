India attracted highest-ever FDI inflow of $81.72 billion in 2020-21, says Centre-Business News , GadgetClock



An official assertion mentioned that measures taken on the fronts of FDI coverage reforms, funding facilitation and ease of doing enterprise have resulted in the rise

New Delhi: International direct investments (FDI) into the nation grew 19 % to USD 59.64 billion throughout 2020-21 on account of measures taken by the federal government on the fronts of coverage reforms, funding facilitation and ease of doing enterprise, the commerce and trade ministry mentioned on Monday.

Whole FDI, together with fairness, re-invested earnings and capital, rose 10 per cent to the “highest ever” of USD 81.72 billion throughout 2020-21 as in opposition to USD 74.39 billion in 2019-20.

“FDI fairness inflow grew by 19 per cent in 2020-21 (USD 59.64 billion), in comparison with 2019-20 (USD 49.98 billion),” the ministry mentioned in a press release.

In phrases of high investor nations, Singapore is on the high with 29 per cent share. It was adopted by the US (23 per cent) and Mauritius (9 per cent) over the past fiscal.

“Measures taken by the federal government on the fronts of FDI coverage reforms, funding facilitation and ease of doing enterprise have resulted in elevated FDI inflows into the nation,” it mentioned.

It added that the inflows are an endorsement of India”s standing as a most well-liked funding vacation spot amongst international buyers.

The pc software program and {hardware} sector attracted the very best inflows with round 44 per cent share of the full FDI fairness inflows. It was adopted by building (infrastructure) actions (13 per cent) and providers sector (8 per cent), respectively.

“Gujarat is the highest recipient state throughout 2020-21 with 37 % share of the full FDI fairness inflows, adopted by Maharashtra (27 %) and Karnataka (13 %),” it added.