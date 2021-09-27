India Bandh Latest Update: Bharat Bandh Live in UP: India Bandh has effect in UP too, Akhilesh says – ‘BJP’s farmers’ movement has broken’ – Impact of Bharat Bandh in Uttar Pradesh Noida Moradabad Meerut and West Warning

Highlights Farmers shut down in protest of agricultural laws in India

In Uttar Pradesh too, the effect of the India Bandh is being seen

Peace prevailed on the streets, queues of farmers on the highway

The SP and BSP also stopped supporting India, the Congress also came down

Lucknow

Samyukta Kisan Morcha today declared a bandh in India to protest against the Agriculture Act. The Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party in UP have supported it. In Uttar Pradesh, an alert has been issued for denomination. The effect of the closure is visible in UP. There is peace on the streets and farmers are seen on the streets.

Uttar Pradesh’s main opposition party, the SP, tweeted, “The Samajwadi Party fully supports the Bharat Bandh called by the agitating farmers against the BJP government’s black agricultural laws.” The government should repeal anti-farmer laws.



‘Peasant movement divides BJP’

Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, ‘Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s Bharat Bandla SP has full support. The arrogant BJP, which does not respect the country’s food provider, has lost its moral right to stay in power. The peasant movement has become a cause of disintegration in the BJP.



Special look at Western UP

ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, “India has asked the authorities to continue the journey in the wake of the shutdown. The public should not have to face any problem. Whatever the event, it needs to be videographed and photographed. Be careful at the train, bus stand. Strict security should be maintained in every corner of Western UP. Orders have been issued not to disturb the peace anywhere.

The traffic police issued a helpline

Noida traffic police has issued an alert regarding traffic jam on DND. Officials said traffic on the Noida-DND toll key and ascending loop is proceeding at normal speeds. They have also issued a traffic helpline number -9971009001 for the people.

India closed in Meerut

Farmers have blocked 12 roads connecting Meerut. Jam was also imposed in Bijnor-Amroha. According to BKU leaders, farmers on NH-58 in Meerut are on Sakauti, Shivaya Toll Plaza, Partpur, Jangethi on Karnal Road, Dabthua, Bhuni Chouraha, Rithali, Bahsuma on Meerut Pauri Marg, Chhota Mawana, Pooth Ganganahar and Jani Canal. Killa-garhad tiraha.pan jam.

Deployed GRP and RPF

Moradabad Divisional Senior DCM SK Singh said that security has been tightened at the Moradabad railway station in view of the call for an India Bandh against 3 agricultural laws of farmers’ associations. Officers assigned for monitoring in the control room, GRP and RPF are deployed at different places.