India beat England in Lord’s Test: England were foolish by their tactics, India was brilliant England’s strategy seemed ‘stupid’, while India was brilliant: boycott

Former veteran cricketer Jeffrey Boycott feels that in the second Test against India, England were “stupid” in their tactics and allowed to handle emotions. After a strong start to the fifth day of the Lord’s Test, India were bowled out for 151 by England. During the match, there were clashes between the players of both the teams and India took advantage of the situation by raising the standard of their game when the England team failed to do so.

Boycott, the former England captain, wrote in his column for The Telegraph, “This Test has proved two things. First of all, if you’re stupid, you don’t deserve to win a Test match. As much as we love Joe Root for his brilliant batting, he is disappointed with his strategy. He said, ‘Secondly, England can’t rely on Joe (Root) alone for all their runs. Now the situation is getting ridiculous and the top three batsmen will have to improve soon.



During the Indian innings, England spread the field while Jaspreet Bumrah and Mohammad Shami were batting. Both of these fast bowlers put up an unbeaten 89-run partnership with the bat as England set a target of 272 in the fourth innings of the victory. When India declared the innings, England had to bat for about 60 overs. Mohammad Siraj, Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Shami were bowled out for 120.

Boycott said, “Joe (Root) was doing his fielding decoration and captaincy great but when he saw Jaspreet Bumrah at the crease he started reacting like a bull when he saw the red dress.” He said, ‘He encouraged Mark Wood to hit a fast short pitch ball to Bumrah. It is clear that the England captain and some of his players wanted to avenge Bumrah’s bowling against James Anderson in the first innings.

He said, ‘There was a heated exchange of words at the time as England were trying harder to hit the ball on their bodies than to get Bumrah and Shamila out.’ Boycott credited India for this unforgettable victory. He said: ‘At the start of the game, the England team was a contender for victory. I could not believe that England’s performance was so bad but congratulations to India. You were absolutely fantastic. ‘

