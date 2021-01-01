India beat England in Lord’s Test: India draw England v Lord’s Test; India vs England Lord’s Test match report and highlights; India vs ENG 2021 Lord’s Test Highlights

India beat hosts England thanks to the all-round performances of Jaspreet Bumrah (33/3 and 34 *), Mohammad Shami (13/1 and 56 *) and Mohammad Siraj (32/4). Lord’s historic ground on Monday with 151 runs. Chasing India’s target of 272, none of the hosts’ batsmen were able to face the Indian bowlers and the entire team was bowled out for 120. Joe Root top-scored with 33, followed by Butler with 25 and Moin Ali with 13. Apart from this, no English batsman has been able to touch double figures. This is India’s third win over Lord’s in 19 matches. With this, India has taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match Test series.





There was a time when Team India looked to be losing at the beginning of the 5th day, but Jaspreet Bumrah and Shami turned the dice of the match. Dream of victory in the morning, reverse in the afternoon and defeat at the end of the evening. On the final day of the Lord’s Test, host England finally lost by a series of turns in a film style. Let us know that India lost 8 wickets in the second innings and declared at 298 for 272 runs.

The pair of Bumrah and Shami initially gave the British a big push as they chased the target. When the duo ran the opening pair, the wickets began to drift. Captain Joe Root took possession of the iron for a while, but he too could not bear the boomerang. England returned to the pavilion for 90 after seeing 7 wickets. Here Butler took the lead for a while, but he couldn’t save the team from defeat.

The Bumrah-Shami opening pair are running

Earlier, Bumrah and Shami then took a new ball and sent both openers into the pavilion in the first two overs to give India a good start. The ball to Bumrah’s leg side, Rory Burns (zero) fluttered in the air along the outer edge of the bat, which was caught by Mohammad Siraj. Shami caught Dom Sibley (zero) in the next over. England took one run for the loss of two wickets.

Ishant’s double shot

Shami will soon give India the wicket of Haseeb Hameed but Rohit Sharma released it easily on a catch slip. However, the mistake did not cost India much as Hamid was able to score only nine runs. Ishant kicked him before the ball came inside. After Siraj kissed Root with the bat in the next over, the ball reached four runs through Shabh Pant’s gloves. Ishant’s credible appeal against Bairstow was rejected by the tribunal but the decision in the DRS went in India’s favor.

Bumrah knocked out Root and Siraj hit a double.

Captain Joe Root then took the lead and didn’t let the wicket fall until tea time, but Jaspreet Bumrah made him walk as soon as the game started. On an individual score of 33, Bumrah caught Root to skipper Virat Kohli. The English captain hit five fours off 60 balls. From here, a different glow appeared in the Indian bowlers. Leading Siraj also dismissed Moin Ali (13) and Sam Curran (0) to reduce England’s score to 90 for seven.

The thrill of the Indian left

Earlier, India’s second innings featured an unbroken 89-run partnership for the ninth wicket between Shami (56 not out off 70 balls) and Bumrah (34 not out off 64 balls). India played only nine balls in the second session and declared their second innings at 298 for 8 after adding 12 runs in between. India had scored 364 in the first innings, in response to which England scored 391 to take a 27-run lead.

