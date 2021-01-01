India beat England in Lord’s Test: Lord’s victory on Independence Day is best gift, says Virat Kohli; Team India burns victory flag at Lord’s, says Virat Kohli – biggest gift to the country on Independence Day

In the second Test at Lord’s, India defeated England by a huge margin of 151 runs. At the historic Lord’s Stadium, known as the home of cricket, host England were bowled out for 272 in 60 overs, but the entire team was bowled out for 120. Captain Virat Kohli described the victory as the most special gift for the country on the occasion of Independence Day.

The pride of the team …

“The whole team is very proud,” Kohli said after the win. The pitch didn’t help much for the first three days. The first day was the most challenging. The way we played in the second innings after coming under pressure, especially Jaspreet and Shami was excellent. We believed we could bowl him out in 60 overs. What happened on the field during our second innings (there was a lot of tension between the players on both teams) helped us.

Appreciated the batting coach

Virat praised the batting coach for the excellent batting of the bowling experts. He said the batting coach has worked very hard with the kids. We know how precious those runs are. He last won here (in 2014) under the leadership of MS Dhoni. That moment was very special. We will tell you that when India were struggling on the 5th day, Shami (56 not out off 70 balls) and Bumrah (34 not out off 64 balls) turned the match around with an unbeaten 89 for the ninth wicket.

What did Kohli say about Siraj?

Kohli also lauded Siraj for taking 4 wickets. He said – especially when a player like Siraj was playing at Lord’s for the first time and he bowled brilliantly, the victory became even more special. Significant success with the new ball was the right start for us.

Recalling the Independence Day of the past, he said – it came a day later (after Independence Day) but it is the most beautiful gift we can give. We will not stop after this match.

