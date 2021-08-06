india became united nations security council president from today pm modi lead security council

From Sunday i.e. today, India will take over as the President of the United Nations Security Council. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over it. PM Modi will be the first Prime Minister to do so.

India will chair the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a month from today. This is India’s tenth term. Till now India has been its president nine times. First time in June 1950, second time in September 1967, third time in December 1972, fourth time in October 1977, fifth time in February 1985, sixth time in October 1991, seventh time in December 1992, eighth time in August 2011 and ninth time in November in 2012.

After 2012, now India has got a chance once again. After getting the presidency, India thanked France. Prior to this, France was the President of the United Nations Security Council. India’s representative to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said that India’s move during this tenure is towards meeting three goals. He said the council has planned a number of important meetings, including meetings with representatives from Syria, Iraq, Somalia, Yemen and other Middle-East countries. He thanked France for leading the Security Council in July and supporting India.

Tirumurti said- “India will organize three high-level meetings during our presidency. These include maritime security, peacekeeping and countering terrorism. Along with this, India will also organize a program in memory of peacekeepers. I am confident that the Presidency of India will contribute to further strengthening of international peace and security”.

Expressing happiness over India taking over as the President of the Security Council, French Ambassador to New Delhi Emmanuel Lenin said that his country will work closely with India to tackle the many issues facing the world today.

Lenin tweeted and said- “Glad that India is taking over the Presidency of UNSC from France today. We are committed to working with India on strategic issues of maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism and maintaining a rules-based, multilateral system to address many of today’s current crises.

Let us tell you that there are 15 countries in the Security Council. Out of which 5 are permanent and 10 are temporary members. The permanent countries are America, Russia, Britain, China and France. India is this temporary member. Under this, India has got a two-year term, which has started from January 1, 2021.





