India Border Clash Leaves at Least 5 Dead



The states were created under agreements with the government of Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi to negotiate a solution to years of rebel insurgency by groups seeking independence from India.

Several of Assam’s borders with other states are also disputed.

The episode began Monday morning, when Assam state policemen seized a newly constructed police station in Mizoram, according to Mizoram officials. Assam Police said the post was illegal because it was inside Assam’s borders and troops had retaken it in protest.

After Assam police seized the Mizoram police station, officials on both sides tried to ease tensions.

But on Monday afternoon, hundreds of people, including many indigenous Mizo, from villages on the outskirts of Singla Forest Reserve joined in the clash, throwing stones and firing gunshots. At the same time, Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of Assam, and Zoramthanga, the chief minister of Mizoram, exchanged spades on social media, tagging the office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mr. Shah.

“The Assam police used cane charges and tear gas smoke,” said Vanlalfaka Ralte, the Kolasib district police chief.

“The Assam side started firing from the Mizoram side,” Ralte said, “Then my troops responded. “

The Assam police had a different account. They said that after taking the post, Mizo civilians attacked them.

Subsequently, Assam Police officials said, Mizoram Police opened fire on Assam police and civilians using automatic weapons, including light machine guns, which are used in military battles.