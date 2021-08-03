India-China Agreed To Withdraw Army From Gogra Heights After 12th Round Talks

India-China Border Dispute: After the 12th round of talks of the Military Corps Commander between India and China, both the countries have agreed to withdraw their armies from Gogra Heights.

New Delhi. The ongoing dispute between India and China on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh seems to be resolved now. A good news has come out after the 12th round of talks at the Military Corps Commander level of both the countries.

Actually, India-China have decided to withdraw their armies from Gogra Heights. According to sources, after the military corps commander level talks of both the countries in the Indian territory of Moldo on the previous day, many issues have been agreed upon. One of this involves the withdrawal of forces from Gogra Heights. Both the countries have agreed to withdraw their armies from Gogra Heights and bring them back to the previous position. In the Gogra Heights area, the armies of both the countries have been face-to-face since May last year.

According to sources, in February this year, both the countries withdrew the army from the Pangong Lake area. But since then the issue of withdrawal of army from Gogra Heights was pending. Let us inform that on Monday, talks between the two countries were held at the Chusul-Moldo border meeting point in Indian territory, taking forward the 12th round of talks that lasted for 9 hours on Saturday. During the conversation, the military officers of both the countries presented a complete account and then later also issued a joint statement. In this statement it was said that both the sides have agreed on the disengagement from the remaining areas on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the western sector and exchanged views on this.

The 12th round meeting was held on Saturday

It is known that about two weeks before the 12th round of military talks (during the Shanghai Summit (SCO) in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe on July 14), External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar spoke to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi and made it clear that the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh is affecting relations between the two countries.

Since then, the 12th round of talks between the two countries has been agreed. On Saturday, the 12th round of Corps Commander level talks between India and China was held. The meeting started at 10.30 am in Oldi on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and ended at 7.30 pm. During this, both the sides discussed many issues to end the ongoing military standoff with the Eastern Ladakh sector.

During the talks, India reiterated its point clearly and insisted on resuming the process of withdrawal of troops in Hot Spring and Gogra. Earlier, the 11th round of talks between India and China was held on April 9 at the Chushul border point on the Indian side of the LAC. In this, it was agreed to withdraw troops from many important areas.