India, China and Pakistan appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals, says Swedish think tank study-World News , Firstpost



The research by Stockholm Worldwide Peace Analysis Institute mentioned that Russia and the US collectively possess over 90% of the estimated 13,080 world nuclear weapons

New Delhi: China, Pakistan and India have 350, 165 and 156 nuclear warheads respectively as of January this yr and the three nations appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals, a research by Stockholm Worldwide Peace Analysis Institute (SIPRI) has mentioned.

It additionally mentioned as per its evaluation, Russia and the US collectively possess over 90 % of the estimated 13,080 world nuclear weapons.

China, Pakistan, and India had 320, 160, and 150 nuclear warheads respectively as of January final yr, the SIPRI’s research mentioned on Monday.

There are 9 nations on the planet which have nuclear weapons: the US, Russia, the UK, France, China, India, Pakistan, Israel, and North Korea.

“China is in the midst of a major modernisation and growth of its nuclear weapon stock, and India and Pakistan additionally appear to be expanding their nuclear arsenals,” the research mentioned.

It has been greater than a yr because the army standoff between the armies of India and China erupted in japanese Ladakh on Could 5, 2020, throughout which there have been fatalities on either side for the primary time in 45 years.

India and China have made restricted progress in reaching disengagement on the Pangong lake space whereas negotiations for comparable steps at different friction factors remained deadlocked.

India and Pakistan had on February 25 this yr launched a joint assertion saying a ceasefire alongside the Line of Management, following talks between their Administrators Common of Army Operations.

The SIPRI’s research additionally talked concerning the fissile uncooked materials shares that the nations have for their nuclear weapons.

“The uncooked materials for nuclear weapons is fissile materials, both extremely enriched uranium (HEU) or separated plutonium…India and Israel have produced primarily plutonium, and Pakistan has produced primarily HEU however is growing its capability to produce plutonium,” it mentioned.

China, France, Russia, the UK and the US have produced each HEU and plutonium to be used in their nuclear weapons, the research talked about.

“The governments of India and Pakistan make statements about a few of their missile exams however present no details about the standing or dimension of their (nuclear) arsenals,” it famous.

Roughly 2,000 of the full 13,080 world nuclear warheads on the planet are “stored in a state of excessive operational alert”, mentioned the research talked about within the SIPRI Yearbook 2021.

It additionally mentioned Saudi Arabia, India, Egypt, Australia, and China had been the 5 largest importers of main arms on the planet between 2016 and 2020.

Saudi Arabia had 11 % share and India 9.5 % within the world imports of the main arms on this time interval, it added.