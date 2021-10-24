india china border dispute may deepen due to law passed in parliament

Describing the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as “sacred and intact”, China’s parliament has adopted a new law on the protection and use of border areas that could have implications for Beijing’s border dispute with India.

Members of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) approved the legislation during the closing meeting of parliament on Saturday, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

This law will come into effect from January 1 next year. According to it, “the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China is sacred and intact.” According to Xinhua, the law also states to strengthen border security, help economic and social development, open border areas, In such areas, the country can take steps to improve public service and infrastructure, promote it and help in the life and work of the people there. It can take measures to promote coordination in defense, social and economic development along the borders.

The law states that the country shall deal with neighboring countries on land border issues adhering to the principles of equality, mutual trust and friendly dialogue and shall resort to dialogue for a proper settlement of long pending border issues and disputes. .

Beijing has settled border disputes with 12 of its neighbors, but is yet to finalize border agreements with India and Bhutan. The border dispute between India and China is in an area of ​​3,488 km along the Line of Actual Control while China’s dispute with Bhutan is on the border of 400 km.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla had last week said that developments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh have seriously affected the peace and tranquility in the border areas and apparently also affected the wider relations.