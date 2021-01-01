India-China confrontation: Indian troops change troop deployment strategy following recent tensions with China

Highlights Permanent deployment of additional troops on the China border

Balanced again in the last one year

There are still about 300 additional brigades deployed at the border

New Delhi

Tensions with China over the LAC in East Ladakh in May last year have led to several changes in the deployment of the Indian Army. Due to the tension, the deployment of the army was increased and it was increased or decreased from time to time. But there are some changes that are now being seen permanently. In about a year, many important changes took place in East Ladakh. This is followed by the permanent deployment of an additional division of the army as compared to the former.

Generally there are 12-15 thousand soldiers in a division. According to Army sources, in addition to this there are about 3 additional brigades deployed there, it is possible that they may return before winter as the main points of tension on the LAC are disintegration in the Indian and Chinese armies. However, with permanent deployment, India’s position is stronger than it was a year ago.

The Ladakh region falls under the responsibility of the 14th Corps of the Indian Army. Until last year, the Army had two divisions under the 14th Corps. One department took care of the China front and the other took care of the Pakistan front. When tensions with China escalated, at one time 4 to 5 divisions were sent there to look after the responsibility of the LAC, but then gradually their deployment was changed according to the situation.

Now a big change has come that now the 14th Corps has got three divisions. A department that oversees the Pakistan front, a department that oversees the China front, and a new department, which is also responsible for the China front. That means there are now two sections to watch the China front. This change seems to be permanent. The army division usually has 12-15 thousand soldiers.

In addition, the 1st Corps of the Army, which was formerly under the Southwest Command, is now placed under the Northern Command with one of its infantry divisions. Another division that was formerly reserved for headquarters has also become part of the Northern Command’s Under 1 Corps. Thus, in a one-year change, two infantry divisions have been added to the Army’s Northern Command. In addition to the permanent deployment of additional troops on the Chinese border, additional arrangements have also been made for troops there. This includes everything from rations to clothing and equipment to accommodation.

This has been done under re-balancing, according to an army official. When the current army chief, General MM Narwane, took office, he said the army was re-balancing its deployment and strategy on the Pakistan-China border. He had said that in the past the focus was only on Pakistan but we think both the Pakistan and China fronts are equally important.

