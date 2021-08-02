india china have disengaged from gogra post in eastern ladakh – after 12th phase of talks Indo-China armies withdrew from Gogra, camps removed

The Indian Army on Friday said that the Indian and Chinese armies have completed the process of withdrawing their troops after nearly 15 months of face-off at the Gogra confrontation point in eastern Ladakh. Simultaneously, the ground situation has been restored to the condition of the pre-standoff period.

The Army said that the process of withdrawing the troops was done on August 4 and 5. Soldiers from both sides are now in their permanent bases. Gogra Point is known as Patrol Point-17A. In a statement, the Army said that all temporary structures built by both sides in the area and other associated infrastructure have been dismantled and verified mutually. Both sides have restored the topography in the area to the pre-stalemate condition.

The withdrawal agreement will ensure that the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Gogra is strictly adhered to and respected by both sides, and that the status quo is not unilaterally changed, the statement said. “With this, a more vulnerable area of ​​the face-off has been resolved. Both sides have committed to take the talks forward and resolve the remaining issues along the LAC in the western sector.

The government refers to eastern Ladakh as the western sector. “The Indian Army, along with ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) is fully committed to uphold the sovereignty of the nation and maintain peace and stability along the LAC in the Western Sector,” the statement said. The Army said that both the sides have stopped the forward front deployments at Gogra in a phased, coordinated and verified manner.

It is worth noting that in the month of April last year, the armies of India and China had come face to face in the area of ​​​​East Ladakh. After which on June 15, there were reports of violent clashes between the armies of the two countries in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Initially, China had denied the news of the death of any of its soldiers, but later China admitted that 4 of its soldiers died in this violent conflict. Although many experts say that the death toll of Chinese soldiers was more than this. (Jansatta with online input)





