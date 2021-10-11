India-China Talks: 13th Round of Army Commander Level Talks between India and China: 13th Round of Military Talks between India and China

Highlights The 13th round of military talks between China and India was held on Sunday

Now China has blamed India through its official media.

China has said that India’s unrealistic demands are creating difficulties in the talks

Amid ongoing tensions in eastern Ladakh, India on Sunday held the 13th round of military talks with China. The talks, which lasted about eight and a half hours, focused on early withdrawal of troops from the remaining areas of conflict in eastern Ladakh. However, China, through its official media, has done the job of ‘swearing at the reverse thief Kotwal’. The Chinese media Global Times quoted the PLA’s Western Theater Command as saying that India was creating difficulties in the discussion through unrealistic demands.

What did the Chinese state media say?

Chinese state media quoted the Global Times as saying in a tweet on Monday morning, citing the PLA’s Western Theater Command: “The 13th round of corps commander-level talks between China and India took place on Sunday. India is pushing for unrealistic and unrealistic demands, which are creating difficulties in negotiations.

‘Hopefully India will work with China’

The PLA’s Western Theater Command further said, “China hopes that the Indian side will not misjudge the situation, handle the difficult situation in the border areas, abide by the relevant agreements and maintain integrity between the two countries and the two armies.” Will act together. At the same time, it will work closely with China to jointly protect peace and stability in the border areas. Now it is the same thing and not the ‘reverse thief who hit Kotwal’ because the whole world is aware of China’s nefarious activities in East Ladakh.

The two sides had an eight-and-a-half-hour discussion.

The core commander-level discussions are believed to have focused primarily on completing the stalled process of troop withdrawal from Patrol Point 15 (PP-15). The conversation started at half past ten in the morning and continued till till evening. The last round of discussions took place about two months ago. The troops were then withdrawn from Gogra (Patrolling Point-17A).

Chinese troops tried to infiltrate before the discussion

India is emphasizing the need to resolve pending issues in all areas of conflict, including Depsang, to improve relations between the two countries. It is understood that the Indian delegation took a tough stance in the 13th round of talks, emphasizing on easing tensions in Depsang. The 13th round of talks took place against the backdrop of two recent incidents of Chinese military incursions. The first case was reported in Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand and the second in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

Relationships are deteriorating

About ten days ago, there was a brief skirmish between Indian and Chinese troops near Yangtze in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. However, according to the established procedure, the matter was resolved within hours after discussions between the commanders of both sides. About 100 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers crossed the Line of Control (LoC) in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand on August 30 and returned a few hours later.

