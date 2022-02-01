india corona update daily cases drop death number increases in last 24 hours

There has been a significant decline in the cases of corona in the country, but the death figures are frightening. 1.67 lakh new cases have been registered in the last 24 hours. While 1192 people have died due to corona.

On Monday, 2,09,918 new Kovid cases were registered in India, while the number of deaths was 959. But on Tuesday, the number of deaths has increased significantly. On the other hand, talking about new cases on Tuesday, 1,67,059 new cases have been registered. Which is 20.4 percent less than Monday. A total of 4,14,69,499 corona cases have been registered in the country so far.

Kerala has 42,154 cases, followed by Karnataka with 24,172 cases, Tamil Nadu with 19,280 cases, Maharashtra with 15,140 cases and Madhya Pradesh with 8,062 cases among the top five states that have reported the maximum number of new corona cases. In the last 24 hours, 1,192 people died due to corona in the country, taking the total death toll to 4,96,242.

According to the Health Ministry, the daily positivity rate was recorded at 11.69 percent, while the weekly positivity rate was 15.25 percent. More than 2.54 lakh people have defeated Corona on Tuesday. The recovery rate in the country right now is 94.60 percent. Presently the active cases are 17,43,059.

With this, in the matter of vaccination, India has given a total of 61,45,767 doses in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of doses to 1,66,68,48,204. 14,28,672 tests have been done in the last 24 hours. A total of 73.06 crore tests have been done in the country so far.

Let us tell you that in many states like Maharashtra and Delhi, there has been a huge decline in the cases of corona. On Monday, 15,140 new corona cases were registered in Maharashtra, which is 7,304 cases less than the day before. On the other hand, only 2,779 new cases have been registered in New Delhi on Monday, which is 24 percent less than the previous day.