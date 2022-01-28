india corona update delhi kerala health minister mansukh mandaviya meeting

In almost all the states including Delhi, now there is a decrease in the cases of corona. Four thousand cases have been reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours. At the same time, more than eight thousand people have also been cured. While 25 people have died due to corona. However, there has also been a controversy regarding less testing in Delhi. Along with this, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the situation by meeting with eight states.

The positivity rate in Delhi has come down from 9.5 percent to 8.6 percent. Delhi has recorded over 17.6 lakh cases and over 25,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. For the past one month, the graph of Kovid in Delhi was seen going up. At one time, 28 thousand cases were coming daily. However, in the last few days, there is a decline in it. This is the reason why the weekend curfew has now been lifted in Delhi.

At the same time, there has been a decrease in corona cases in Kerala, but even on Friday, more than 54 thousand cases have been registered here. Although more than 30 thousand people have also been cured. Kerala Health Minister Veena George said about Corona that the rate of infection in Kerala is decreasing. In the fourth week of January, it has fallen by up to 71 per cent. Only 3.6 per cent of the total positive cases in Kerala are hospitalised.

Like Delhi, Odisha has also seen a decrease in cases. The state health department said that there has been a decline in daily Covid cases in Odisha. On Friday, 5,057 cases have been reported. Which is 844 less than the previous day. However, 667 of the newly infected are children.

Apart from this, 2,813 new cases have been registered in Uttarakhand. Along with this, three thousand people have also been cured of corona. However, on Friday, seven people died in the state due to corona. With this, 24948 new cases of corona have been reported in Maharashtra. While 45,648 patients have been cured and 103 patients died today.

Let us inform that Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has reviewed the situation of Corona by holding a meeting with eight states and union territories of South India. Health ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andaman and Nicobar Islands attended the meeting.