India coronavirus update: about 45,000 new covid cases, more than 30,000 again from Kerala
Highlights
- Corona is rampant in Kerala, with more than 30,000 cases coming up every day
- As of Friday morning, 44,000 new cases, 496 deaths
- Of these, 30,007 cases are in Kerala alone, with 162 patients dying.
- From Onam, cases of corona started increasing in Kerala
Active cases of the corona virus are rapidly increasing. The number of active cases reached 3.44 lakh, according to official figures released on Friday morning. As of Thursday, there were 3.33 lakh active cases. An increase in active cases means a decrease in the number of patients recovering. For the last four days, the recovery figure has been below 40,000 per day. In the case of new cases, Friday’s figure has definitely dropped by one and a half thousand compared to Thursday, but it is becoming clear that cases are on the rise.
The most worrying situation is in Kerala. There, Kovid’s cases do not go unnoticed. The positivity rate there is about 20% and the cases are more than 30 thousand per day. Also on Thursday, 30,007 new cases were found there. Earlier on Wednesday, 31,445 new cases were reported from Kerala. According to figures released on Friday, Kerala accounts for more than 67% of new cases in the country.
More than 40,000 cases for the second day in a row
Thursday was the second day in a row that more than 40,000 new cases were reported. According to an update released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, 44,658 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 3,26,03,188. The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 4,36,861 with 496 patient deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,44,899 active cases of covid in the country. In the last 24 hours, 32,988 patients have been cured. The number of people cured from covid is 3,18,21,428.
|Date
|New cases
|New death
|New recovery
|August 27
|44,658
|496
|32,988
|August 26
|46,164
|607
|34,159
|August 25
|37,593
|648
|34,169
|August 24
|25,467
|354
|39,486
|August 23
|25,072
|389
|44,157
|August 22
|30,948
|403
|38,487
So far 61,22,08,542 doses of Kovid-19 vaccine have been given in India. 50% of people under the age of 18 have received a single dose of the vaccine.
