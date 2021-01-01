India coronavirus update: about 45,000 new covid cases, more than 30,000 again from Kerala

Highlights Corona is rampant in Kerala, with more than 30,000 cases coming up every day

As of Friday morning, 44,000 new cases, 496 deaths

Of these, 30,007 cases are in Kerala alone, with 162 patients dying.

From Onam, cases of corona started increasing in Kerala

New Delhi

Active cases of the corona virus are rapidly increasing. The number of active cases reached 3.44 lakh, according to official figures released on Friday morning. As of Thursday, there were 3.33 lakh active cases. An increase in active cases means a decrease in the number of patients recovering. For the last four days, the recovery figure has been below 40,000 per day. In the case of new cases, Friday’s figure has definitely dropped by one and a half thousand compared to Thursday, but it is becoming clear that cases are on the rise.

The most worrying situation is in Kerala. There, Kovid’s cases do not go unnoticed. The positivity rate there is about 20% and the cases are more than 30 thousand per day. Also on Thursday, 30,007 new cases were found there. Earlier on Wednesday, 31,445 new cases were reported from Kerala. According to figures released on Friday, Kerala accounts for more than 67% of new cases in the country.

Click for news related to Corona virus

More than 40,000 cases for the second day in a row

Thursday was the second day in a row that more than 40,000 new cases were reported. According to an update released by the Union Health Ministry on Friday morning, 44,658 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 3,26,03,188. The death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 4,36,861 with 496 patient deaths in the last 24 hours. There are currently 3,44,899 active cases of covid in the country. In the last 24 hours, 32,988 patients have been cured. The number of people cured from covid is 3,18,21,428.

READ Also Bihar News: How did the Bihar floods change from two and a half months to two and a half days? Date New cases New death New recovery August 27 44,658 496 32,988 August 26 46,164 607 34,159 August 25 37,593 648 34,169 August 24 25,467 354 39,486 August 23 25,072 389 44,157 August 22 30,948 403 38,487

So far 61,22,08,542 doses of Kovid-19 vaccine have been given in India. 50% of people under the age of 18 have received a single dose of the vaccine.

