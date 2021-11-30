Crypto shiba inu

india crypto bill: Blockchain firms unfazed by India’s cryptocurrency bill, likely ban

13 seconds ago
by admin
Blockchain firms unfazed by India's cryptocurrency bill, likely ban
A blockchain is a decentralised ledger of all transactions across a peer-to-peer network without the need for a central clearing authority. (Illustration: Rahul Awasthi/ETtech)

Adoption of blockchain also will not be affected but it can hurt startups and professionals in the shared blockchain and cryptocurrency space, pushing them towards more favourable geographies, analysts say.

Mumbai: India’s proposed cryptocurrency bill is unlikely to affect blockchain, stakeholders said, though a blanket ban will create chaos for investors and the government alike.

blockchain is a decentralised ledger of all transactions

Romita Majumdar

ET Bureau

3 mins read, Last Updated:

