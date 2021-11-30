india crypto bill: Blockchain firms unfazed by India’s cryptocurrency bill, likely ban
Synopsis
Adoption of blockchain also will not be affected but it can hurt startups and professionals in the shared blockchain and cryptocurrency space, pushing them towards more favourable geographies, analysts say.
Mumbai: India’s proposed cryptocurrency bill is unlikely to affect blockchain, stakeholders said, though a blanket ban will create chaos for investors and the government alike.
Adoption of blockchain also will not be affected but it can hurt startups and professionals in the shared blockchain and cryptocurrency space, pushing them towards more favourable geographies, analysts said.
A
blockchain is a decentralised ledger of all transactions
