india crypto bill: Cryptocurrency’s moment of truth has arrived in India



A cryptic communication in the Lok Sabha bulletin has pushed the crypto community in India towards its moment of truth. Never before the

mere description of a Bill that would be introduced in Parliament

had caused a bloodbath in a market. The chaos was complete in a market that functions round-the-clock, has no rules, few understand and many want it shut.

We will soon discover whether the intent of lawmakers differs from the sweeping