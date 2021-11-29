india crypto bill: Cryptocurrency’s moment of truth has arrived in India
A cryptic communication in the Lok Sabha bulletin has pushed the crypto community in India towards its moment of truth. Never before the
mere description of a Bill that would be introduced in Parliament
had caused a bloodbath in a market. The chaos was complete in a market that functions round-the-clock, has no rules, few understand and many want it shut.
We will soon discover whether the intent of lawmakers differs from the sweeping
#india #crypto #bill #Cryptocurrencys #moment #truth #arrived #India
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.