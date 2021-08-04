India Deploys Warships In South China Sea As A Solidarity

Indian ships will participate in annual joint warfare exercises with the US, Japan and Australia off the coast of Guam.

New Delhi. India is now trying to give competition to China on every front. Prior to this, the Indian Army has traditionally avoided opposing China. But after the skirmish with Indian soldiers in Ladakh, India’s stand has become aggressive.

Ensure better order in the maritime sector

The Navy said in a statement that the four ships, including a guided missile destroyer and a frigate missile, will be deployed for two months in Southeast Asia, the South China Sea and the Western Pacific. Regarding this deployment, the Navy said that it wants to underline operational access, peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly countries towards ensuring better order in the maritime domain.

The Navy said that such activities will increase coordination. Indian ships will participate in annual joint warfare exercises with the US, Japan and Australia off the coast of Guam.

China’s expansionist policy

Asian countries are very concerned about China’s attitude in the South China Sea. In recent days, bitterness between the South China Sea, America and China is increasing continuously. China has been illegally claiming many places in this area as its own. East Asian countries and America have been rejecting this. Significantly, India, Australia, Japan and America together have formed the Quad Group. Its main objective will be to rein in the expansionist policy of China. China has been criticizing war exercises in the South China Sea by other countries including the US.