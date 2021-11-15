India engaged in providing regional security and creating market

To establish itself as a key regional security provider in the Indo-Pacific region and build credibility as a defense exporter, India has leveraged its ambitious BrahMos project. The state-of-the-art and powerful capabilities of BrahMos not only empower the Indian Army but also make it a highly desired product for other countries. India has set a target of defense exports of USD 5 billion by 2025. With this, India’s status as a regional power will increase. Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Brazil and South Africa have shown interest in purchasing this missile system. In recent times, defense agreements have been signed regarding the BrahMos system of these days. Such agreements are to be signed with many more countries in the coming days.

The research and development of the BrahMos cruise missile is carried out by BrahMos Aerospace Limited, a joint venture between Defense Research and Research Organization (DRDO) of India and NPO Mashinostroyenia (NPOM) of Russia. This is the first supersonic cruise missile, which is used by the Indian Army. It is capable of striking at a speed of Mach 2.8 (about three times the speed of sound). Its range is at least 290 km. The capability to strike at this velocity means that the BrahMos will not be caught by any air defense system equipped with surface-to-air missiles, while it (BrahMos) has advanced fighters like China’s J20 (whose speed is 2.0. Mac) is easy to kill.

There are plans to increase the missile’s speed and range in the next versions. Its speed is equal to or more than Mach 5.0 and the target has been set to have a range of 1500 km. Naval and Army versions of BrahMos are already in service. It was inducted into the Indian Navy in 2005 and the Army in 2007. This was followed by a successful trial run of the air-to-air version in November 2017. The test was conducted by the Indian Air Force with a Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter aircraft.

India has explored markets for this missile in Vietnam, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Brazil and South Africa. With the Philippines becoming the first country to import BrahMos, broad strategic consequences are being anticipated in the Indo-Pacific region. The Philippines has an ongoing territorial conflict with China in the South China Sea. This will act as a deterrent to Beijing’s aggressive approach. In fact, this is the reason why China has been warning ASEAN countries to buy security equipment like BrahMos. For this reason, India feels that countries that are feeling challenged by China can come forward to include BrahMos in their arsenal.

Along with becoming self-reliant in defense manufacturing, India is establishing itself as an important defense exporter. The major obstacle in this path is the US Sanctions Act ie CAATSA. It was given the form of law in 2017. Under this, there is a provision to prohibit those persons and entities who carry out a substantive transaction with a listed entity. So far Turkey and China have been punished under CAATSA for buying S-400 Triumph air defense systems from Russia.

NPOM is a listed Russian company, holding 49.5 per cent stake in the Indian BrahMos Aerospace Limited. This company provides 65 per cent of the equipment (including ramjet engines and radars) used in BrahMos. In such a situation, the export of this missile system may face restrictions. America is an important defense partner of India. The Ministry of External Affairs and Defense are continuing talks with the US through various forums on the purchase of S-400 by India, production under license of AK 203 assault rifle, besides export of BrahMos. India is trying to get the CAATSA exemption under it.

price and power

The purchase of a regiment of BrahMos costs about $ 275 million, or about Rs 2000 crore. A regiment consists of a mobile command post, four missile launchers, several missile carriers and 90 missiles. India has offered loans of $ 500 million and $ 100 million to Vietnam and the Philippines respectively. On the other hand, the Philippines is looking to buy a smaller quantity of BrahMos (only one battery, consisting of three missile launchers and 2-3 missiles). India is looking to market its other domestic defense products like Akash air defense system, air-to-air missile Astra, HAL’s Dhruv helicopter for export.