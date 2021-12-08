India engulfed in grief by the death of General Rawat, leaders of the country and abroad expressed grief, PM said – I am sad, Sonia Gandhi will not celebrate birthday

Former Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu has also condoled the death of General Rawak. Along with this, the PM of Bhutan has also expressed condolences by tweeting.

The whole of India is in mourning due to the death of CDS Rawat in the helicopter crash. The death of this highest officer of the army has shook the whole country. Leaders of the country and abroad are condoling this incident. Condoling the incident, PM Modi said that he is deeply saddened by his death. Congress President Sonia Gandhi has expressed condolence and said that she will not celebrate her birthday this time.

At the same time, former Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu has also condoled his death on this incident. He tweeted, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the fatal helicopter crash that killed India’s Chief of Defense Staff, General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu. My condolences and prayers are with the families of the victims”.

The official Twitter handle of Bhutan PM tweeted, “Very sad to learn about the helicopter crash in India in which 13 valuable people including Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and wife lost their lives. Me and the people of Bhutan pray for India and the bereaved families”.

Expressing grief over the passing away of General Rawat, PM Modi said that as India’s first CDS, General Rawat worked on various aspects related to our armed forces including defense reforms. He brought with him a rich experience of serving in the army. India will never forget his exceptional service.

At the same time, after the death of General Rawat, Congress President Sonia Gandhi has decided not to celebrate her birthday tomorrow. According to the party’s organization general secretary KC Venugopal, the Congress President has also appealed to the workers and supporters to completely stay away from any kind of celebration. Sonia Gandhi will turn 75 on Thursday.

Along with this, the atmosphere of village Saina of Dwarikhal block of Pauri district of Uttarakhand is even more gloomy. In this small ancestral village of the late General Rawat, located not far from Kandakhal town, his uncle Bharat Singh Rawat lives with his family. His 70-year-old uncle told a teary-eyed that he had last come to his village in April 2018 after becoming the Army Chief, where he stayed back the same day and worshiped the totem.