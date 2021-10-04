India Farm protests threaten to worsen after 8 deaths
NEW DELHI – Eight people were killed on Sunday in an incident in which farmers said it was the fault of the son of a prominent Indian leader, as nearly year-long demonstrations against the government’s reforms in the country’s agricultural laws added more Threatened to enter an unstable phase.
Police have said they are investigating the deaths of four farmers and four others in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Protest leaders said a vehicle as part of a convoy attacked the protesters.
Police said they are probing whether Ashish Mishra was in the car that hit the protesters, as claimed by the protesting leaders. He is the son of Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State for Home, India.
Ashish Mishra told Indian TV news channels on Monday that the allegations against him were “baseless”.
Local news reports identified three of the others killed as members of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, and the fourth was identified as a freelance journalist working for a TV news network that controlled the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. sympathizes with the party. Police officials did not immediately respond to calls and messages seeking confirmation.
In an apparent attempt to defuse tension, it was difficult to reach officials after the state police temporarily shut down internet service in the area.
The incident gained further attention after the Uttar Pradesh Police detained Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the leader of India’s main opposition Congress party, which oversees the party’s activities in Uttar Pradesh. He was detained in the early hours of Monday when his convoy, which was taking him to visit the families of the slain farmers, was stopped by the Uttar Pradesh Police.
Ms Gandhi’s field visit came against the backdrop of the upcoming state elections in India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh, which is seen as a threat to the political fortunes of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Uttar Pradesh was hit hard by the coronavirus, but its leader, Yogi Adityanath, has been a vocal supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Hindu nationalist agenda, and has worked hard to set the party’s Hindu base on fire.
“Either show me the warrant why you are detaining me, or I will leave,” Ms Gandhi told a police officer in footage shared by her party. “There is law in this country, even though there are none in your state.”
These events have injected fresh political vitriol into the protests that have plagued New Delhi, India’s capital, and surrounding areas since late November. Large numbers of North Indian farmers have taken over protest camps on the outskirts of the capital in demonstrations against a trio of market-friendly agricultural laws, saying many of them will be thrown out of business.
The fatal incident and the arrest of Ms Gandhi, the great-granddaughter of India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, is likely to inspire a new phase of protests. Worsening tensions could force Mr. Modi’s government and farmer leaders to revive talks that were stalled this spring amid a frightening second wave of COVID-19.
During the pandemic and the harsh monsoon rains, farmers continued to hold dharnas and meetings.
Tension has repeatedly turned into violence. The worst happened in January, when farmers with thousands of tractors stormed New Delhi and broke police barricades. In return, the government sent troops to arrest the peasant leaders and try to clear the tents where they had been camping for months.
Protests intensified last month in the state of Haryana, next to Uttar Pradesh, when a local official was captured on video ordering police to use violence to break up a gathering. State officials deployed additional troops and shut down the internet, but tensions subsided only after the government agreed to an inquiry into the officer’s conduct.
The incident on Sunday took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, after several scuffles in recent weeks between black-flag protesters and Bade Mr. Mishra and his supporters.
Mr. Mishra warned the protesters to “behave, or we will teach you how to behave. As local newspapers report, it will take just two minutes.”
In an apparent reaction to the statement, protesters tried to block the visit of Mr Mishra and a minister of state from Mr Modi’s party on Sunday.
According to farmers’ union leaders, when Mr. Mishra’s convoy was passing through the spot, a vehicle occupied by his son and others intentionally fell into the farmers.
The footage shows two vehicles being torched.
As farmer leaders, police officers and top Uttar Pradesh officials gathered at the scene, a police barricade was put up more than a mile away to keep journalists and opposition leaders out.
Farmer leaders and state officials agreed to amount to about $62,500 in government compensation for the families of those killed.
“No criminal will be spared,” a top Uttar Pradesh police officer Prashant Kumar said at a press conference on Monday. “The arrests will happen soon.”
Mujeeb Mashalo And Hari Kumar | Contributed to reporting.
