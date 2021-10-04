India Farm protests threaten to worsen after 8 deaths

NEW DELHI – Eight people were killed on Sunday in an incident in which farmers said it was the fault of the son of a prominent Indian leader, as nearly year-long demonstrations against the government’s reforms in the country’s agricultural laws added more Threatened to enter an unstable phase.

Police have said they are investigating the deaths of four farmers and four others in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Protest leaders said a vehicle as part of a convoy attacked the protesters.

Police said they are probing whether Ashish Mishra was in the car that hit the protesters, as claimed by the protesting leaders. He is the son of Ajay Kumar Mishra, Minister of State for Home, India.

Ashish Mishra told Indian TV news channels on Monday that the allegations against him were “baseless”.