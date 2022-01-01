india first blind ifs Officer: Success Story: The first blind if officer in the country, fight so that you will get salute and success

Highlights Benoit Jeffin has been 100% blind since birth.

Beno’s appointment was delayed by a year due to blindness.

Ranked 343 in 2014, ranks in 2015.

IFS Success Stories: andShe cannot see by birth, is 100% blind, but still she is sharpening the Indian Foreign Service to the best of her ability. This blind woman is the eye of the country’s foreign service today. We are talking about Beno Zefin, India’s first Indian Foreign Service Officer (IFS) living in Chennai. Benoit made history with this success in 2015, but it is still a source of inspiration for millions of aspirants preparing for the UPSC exams and will remain so for decades to come. Today we are going to tell you the story of NL Benoit Jeffen’s success and struggle.



Benoit Zefin is currently working in the Indian Ministry of External Affairs. Where even a partially blind person is not considered eligible for appointment in the Indian Administrative Service, the appointment of a 100% blind woman is an example.

Beno has loved reading since childhood

Benoit Jeffin’s father, Luke Anthony Charles, was an Indian Railways employee, and his mother, Mary Padmaja, was a house builder. Benoit Jeffin attended Little Flower Convent High School in Chennai. Beno, who has been good at studying since childhood, also gave his first speech at school. He delivered the speech on Jawaharlal Nehru and received the first prize. Benoit graduated from Stella Maris College and Loyola graduated from college. In an interview, Benoit Zefin said, “My family never made me aware of my disability. My school life was very good and all the teachers in my school supported me at every turn.

Most support from mom and dad

“I thought in my school days that I would have to go to the Indian Administrative Service,” Benoit said. For this I searched for books written in Braille. Stayed in Chennai and prepared for IAS. I was able to find software on the Internet for my preparation by putting such software into my computer. My mother Padmaja is the biggest inspiration. They taught me to keep fighting. She used to read me the newspaper every day. She used to read general knowledge books to me for hours. My father used to arrange Braille material for me. I used to listen to the news on TV. This made it easier for me to remember things. I studied Tamil English books written in Braille.

Inspired by the appointment of a revenue officer

Describing the motivation he received to fulfill his dream, Benoit Zefin said, “I heard that a revenue officer was hired who lost an eye in an accident.” This incident gave me hope. So I was preparing for the exam wholeheartedly. NL Benoit Jeffin had a hard time becoming an IFS officer. Blindness was the biggest obstacle in their path. Beno had passed the Civil Service Examination in 2013-14. He got 343 ranks in this examination, according to which rank he was to be appointed as an IFS officer, but his appointment was delayed by one year due to blindness.

Such questions were asked in the interview

In 2015, he was appointed to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Benoit is the first blind officer to be assigned to this state department. “When I passed the IFS exam and answered all the questions correctly during the interview,” Bena said. After that, the Ministry also supported me by bringing flexibility in its policies and I was appointed in the Ministry of External Affairs. Most of the questions I was asked in the interview were about foreign policy, geography.

Never give up

“I like to do one thing at a time with complete dedication,” Benoit said. I don’t care what people think of me. I want to continue to do my job responsibly and honestly. I stand by my decisions. Partial or complete disability is the first step in the struggle. On the one hand, people’s sympathy distracts you. On the other hand, you will increase the expectations of people and family. In such a situation it becomes difficult to move forward by focusing. But everyone should try.