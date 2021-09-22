India-France Strategic Partnership: French President Emmanuel Macron Talks to Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Modi is leaving for America today. Hours earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron called New Delhi and held talks with the Prime Minister. In fact, France is angry after the US and Britain canceled a deal to build a nuclear missile for Australia. This phone conversation is important considering Modi’s visit to the US. In recent times, many fronts have been formed internationally. In a way, the role of the quad is growing, while the three countries have increased the tension of many countries by AUKUS a separate agreement, which has different reasons for the displeasure of France and China.

Macron’s tweet in Hindi

Expressing warmth in Indo-French relations, Macron tweeted in Hindi, “Hello dear partner, dear friend” emphasizing the importance of strategic partnership with India. India considers France as its faithful partner. Speaking to Modi, Macron expressed confidence in continuing cooperation to strengthen India’s strategic autonomy. France has always been with India on the issue of terrorism. The European Union, on the other hand, has backed France, saying more co-operation is needed in the Indo-Pacific region, where China faces a serious security threat and France is a major power.

The two leaders discussed enhancing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The French president’s office said the two leaders agreed to work together to keep the region stable and free from any influence. This step is for regional stability and compliance with the rules, France has clearly stated, there is no such thing as regional domination.

Modi will meet US and Australian leaders

In fact, France is currently angry at the three big countries, the United States, Britain and Australia. India is a major stakeholder in the Indo-Pacific region. Prime Minister Modi is going to the United States to attend a face-to-face meeting of the leaders of the Quad member countries. It is to be noted that the US and Australia are also included in the Quad (QUAD) and the heads of state of both the countries will share the stage with PM Modi.

Afghanistan, terrorism, China … What is on the agenda of PM Modi’s visit to US, talks with Biden?

In such a scenario, it can be understood that given India’s strategic height and importance, France has approached India to cater to India’s interests. However, defense cooperation between India and France has been growing. The Raphael fighter jet is only getting from France. There may be more such deals in the future.

Auctions of the US, Australia and the UK

Britain, US and Australia have announced a new tripartite security alliance, AUKUS. The two leaders reviewed the growing bilateral cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region and the important role of the Indo-French partnership in promoting stability and security in the region. After the meeting with Macron, Prime Minister Modi said in a tweet, “I spoke to my friend President Macron about the situation in Afghanistan. Also discussed the close cooperation between India and France in the Indo-Pacific. We value our strategic cooperation with France, including the United Nations Security Council.

Biden-Kamala meeting, UN speech … Prime Minister Modi will be very busy in America, see full schedule

Upset from the quad, China is now angry at becoming Oaks. In fact, China says an acquisition of a nuclear submarine by Australia would lead to an arms race in the region. In fact, the move is important in examining its growing influence in the region. It will also balance power.

The two leaders expressed their shared commitment to work together in an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, in line with the framework of Europe-India relations and European initiatives in the Indo-Pacific, the French presidency said in a statement. The purpose of this role is to promote regional stability and the rule of law as well as to keep it free from any influence.

Modi UN speech 2021: Corona, Taliban …. Understand why the whole world is waiting for PM Modi’s speech at UN

What India said on QUAD and Ocus

Here, Indian Foreign Secretary Harshvardhan Shringala said that the new security agreement between the US, UK and Australia is neither related to the Quadrilateral nor will it affect its functioning and the two are not a single group. Shringala made the remarks in India’s first reaction to the controversial alliance. He said that while Oaks (Australia, UK and US) is a security alliance between the three countries, Quad is a multilateral group with a vision of a free, open, transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

“Oaks is a security alliance between the three countries,” he said. We are not party to this alliance. From our point of view, this has nothing to do with Quad nor will it affect its functioning. Under the Oaks agreement, Australia will receive technology to build nuclear submarines from the United States and Britain. The alliance is being seen as an attempt to counter China’s growing aggression in the South China Sea.

AUKUS deal: Ready to curb China’s actions, understanding how Australia gets a nuclear submarine is good news for India

Understand France’s resentment

France has expressed displeasure over the new alliance as it lost a billion-dollar deal to build 12 conventional submarines for Australia as a result. France is also angry that it has not joined the alliance. China has also criticized the creation of Oaks. “I want to make it clear that Quad and Oaks are not the same group … Quad is a multilateral group,” he said. The quad consists of India, USA, Japan and Australia.

The US formed a ‘grand alliance’ against China, the world is moving towards a third world war?

Australia’s withdrawal from the deal is costing France 66 66 billion, as the submarine deal was worth $ 66 billion. How angry France is can be seen in the statements of the foreign ministers who said that the US-Australia agreement had been breached.

Modi, Suga and Morrison Biden to meet in China

The PMO said what happened

“The two leaders discussed regional issues as well as recent developments in Afghanistan,” the PMO said. In this context, the two expressed their concerns over the potential threats of terrorism, narcotics, illegal weapons and human trafficking. At the same time, both leaders expressed the need to ensure the human rights and entitlements of women, minorities.

