India gets first covid vaccine for children: Zydus cadillac covid vaccine allowed for emergency use in India for 12 years

The world’s first and India-made DNA-based corona vaccine has been approved for emergency use. The vaccine of Zeidus Cadila has been approved for emergency use by the General Controller of Drugs of India. The biggest thing is that this vaccine will also be given to children 12 years and above. Thus, vaccination of children above 12 years of age in the country will also start soon. At present, the vaccine is being given only to persons 18 years of age and above in the country.

The DCGI on Friday approved the corona vaccine of Zidus Cadillac, the world’s first DNA-based corona vaccine, ANI quoted the Ministry of Science and Technology as saying. It will apply to adults 12 years and older.

This corona vaccine of Zidus Cadila is 3 doses. This is by far the largest clinical trial in India at more than 50 centers. The Ahmedabad-based pharma company had on July 1 sent an application to DCGI for approval for emergency use of the vaccine.

Following the approval of Zidas Cadillac corona vaccine, there are now a total of 6 covid vaccines in the country, which can be used. Earlier, Covishield of Serum Institute, Covaxin of Bharat Biotech, Sputnik V of Russia and Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines of USA were being used.

The corona vaccine of Zidus Cadillac is the world’s first DNA vaccine. Through this, genetically engineered plasmids are injected into the body. This causes the body to produce the spike protein of covid-1 of and thus produce antibodies that protect against the virus. Most corona vaccines take 2 doses, but Cadillac vaccine will take 3 doses.

There is another special thing about this vaccine. It will not be injected. It will be installed by a special device. Zidas Cadila claims that this method will not cause pain due to the vaccine. The company claims that the side effects of the vaccine are less than this.

