India gives 25 million COVID vaccine shots on Modi’s birthday
India’s far-reaching effort to vaccinate its vast population against Covid-19 hit another milestone on Friday: its health ministry said a record 25 million shots were administered during the day, marking the prime minister’s birthday. A special push to mark Narendra Modi and celebrate his 20 years in public office.
That’s more than two-and-a-half times its previous daily record – 9.3 million shots, arrived on September 2 – and more than seven times the level reported three months earlier, according to the Our World in Data project at Oxford University.
Leaders of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said states under its control had long aimed to maximize vaccination as a birthday gift for Mr Modi, who turned 71 on Friday.
India’s Federal Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter, “Good health is indeed wealth and a wonderful way to celebrate PM @NarendraModi ji’s birthday.” Videos of the Prime Minister distributing sweets to health workers were broadcast.
India has given more than 793 million vaccine shots through a campaign that faced major setbacks in its early stages – although vaccinating a population of 1.4 billion people, stretching from the Himalayas to the coasts, was always a challenge. The campaign has gained a lot of momentum in recent weeks.
The country is now registering over 30,000 new Covid-19 cases a day. With a total of more than 33 million cases during the pandemic, its reported caseload is second only to the United States, and India was the third country to top 400,000 deaths. Scientists widely believe that official figures largely underestimate the toll.
According to a government database, on Friday, the eastern state of Bihar, which is home to an estimated 127 million people and one of the country’s poorest regions, delivered 2.9 million shots, more than any other state.
In Mumbai, India’s financial capital, civic authorities organized a special vaccination drive for women, and many lined up for shots.
Health ministry officials say they plan to have more than a billion injections by mid-October. China, the only other country with a population of more than a billion people, has already exceeded that number, reporting 2.16 billion shots, according to Our World in Data.
