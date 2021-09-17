India gives 25 million COVID vaccine shots on Modi’s birthday

India’s far-reaching effort to vaccinate its vast population against Covid-19 hit another milestone on Friday: its health ministry said a record 25 million shots were administered during the day, marking the prime minister’s birthday. A special push to mark Narendra Modi and celebrate his 20 years in public office.

That’s more than two-and-a-half times its previous daily record – 9.3 million shots, arrived on September 2 – and more than seven times the level reported three months earlier, according to the Our World in Data project at Oxford University.

Leaders of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party said states under its control had long aimed to maximize vaccination as a birthday gift for Mr Modi, who turned 71 on Friday.