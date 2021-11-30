India glory not only in tech companies Indian saurabh netravalkar American cricket team captain elon musk tweet gets terrific reply from wasim jaffer parag agrawal

Recently, Unmukt Chand, the former captain of India’s Under-19 team, has also left India to play cricket in America. Unmukt Chand is participating in several American leagues. He is also a part of T20 leagues played in other countries of the world.

Indian-origin Parag Agarwal was appointed on Monday i.e. 29 November 2021 after leaving the post of micro-blogging site Twitter’s former CEO Jack Dorsey. The board elected Parag, the company’s CTO (Chief Technology Officer) as the new CEO.

However, this is not the first time that a tech company has chosen an Indian as its head. There are many global companies of America, whose heads are Indians. However, it is not just limited to tech companies, but the captain of America’s cricket team is also an Indian.

America may not be a big name in the world of cricket, but now the craze for this game is increasing there. Saurabh Netravalkar is the captain of the US national cricket team. Saurabh Netravalkar is an Indian by origin.

Saurabh participated in the 2008-09 Cooch Behar Trophy tournament. Then he took 30 wickets while playing for Mumbai. Saurabh has also played in Ranji Trophy. He has also been a part of India’s Under-19 cricket team. He played for India in the 2010 ICC Under-19 World Cup. He was the highest wicket-taker for India in that tournament.

Saurabh was born on 16 October 1991 in Mumbai. Saurabh moved to the US in 2012 to pursue a master’s degree in computer engineering. During this time he continued to play amateur in America. During this time, he was noticed by the American selectors.

After this his path to becoming a professional cricketer became easy. He was selected in the US team in January 2018. Due to his good performance, he got recognition outside America as well.

Saurabh Netravalkar has also played for Guyana Amazon Warriors, the franchise of West Indies’ domestic T20 cricket league CPLT20. Then there was Shoaib Malik, husband of Guyana Amazon Warriors captain Sania Mirza.

Saurabh Netravalkar has played 19 ODIs so far. In this he has taken 31 wickets. He has taken 6 wickets in 13 T20 International matches. Saurabh is a left arm medium pacer. He is currently the captain of the American cricket team.

Tesla’s Elon Musk tweeted after the news of Parag Agarwal becoming Twitter CEO. In it, he wrote, America has got a lot of benefit from Indian talent. On this, former cricketer Wasim Jaffer had replied that this has happened not only in the tech company, but also in cricket.

Saurabh Netravalkar also replied to this tweet of Wasim Jaffer. He wrote, I still remember when you (Wasim Jaffer) got me the test cap of Ranji team. Saurabh Netravalkar has also dominated social media after Parag Agarwal’s name surfaced.

