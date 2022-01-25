India has improved a notch in terms of corruption

There has been no improvement in the corruption situation in the country while fighting the arrangements amid the Corona pandemic.

Gajendra Singh

There has been no improvement in the corruption situation in the country while fighting the arrangements amid the Corona pandemic. According to the Corruption Perception Index (Corruption Perceptions Index) 2021 released on Tuesday by Transparency International, India is ranked 85th according to the report based on data from 180 countries. Last year it was ranked 86th. In this way India has come up only one rung. In the year 2018 and 2019, India’s score was 41 and it was ranked 78th and 80th.

The index has been released by AGAM (An Initiative for Good Governance) in association with Transparency International. During this, the situation of corruption in 180 countries was assessed. According to the data received by the agency, India’s position in 2015 was better than 168 countries. At that time 168 countries were included in the survey instead of 180 and India was ranked 76th. India’s position deteriorated and it slipped to 79th rank in 2016 compared to the survey conducted in 176 countries.

The survey started in 180 countries in 2017 and India was ranked 81. In 2018 the situation improved a bit and it came down to 78, but from 2019 onwards again the corruption situation kept getting worse. Brij Bhushan Singh, Vice President of AGAAM, points out that India may have improved a notch, but the score remains the same as last year. This cannot be considered an improvement, but there is still work to be done.

The corruption situation in India has only worsened as compared to the last few years. He also says that during the Corona epidemic, government work in almost all countries of the world was greatly affected and the situation worsened. Its effect was also visible on the transparency there. He said that data of about 13 agencies from different countries have been used to prepare the index.

If you know the condition of neighboring countries of India, then the corruption situation in Bangladesh has broken the record of last 15 years. This year it is at 146th position with 26 points. At the same time, the situation in Pakistan has worsened. It was ranked 124th last year with 31 points. The situation in Afghanistan has gone from bad to worse. There was no special situation here and even before the arrival of the Taliban. It is ranked 174th with 16 points in the list of 180 countries. Has reached 140 with s.