India in Asian Junior Boxing: Three gold medals for India in Asian Junior Boxing

India won six gold medals at the Asian Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai on Sunday, with boxers excelling in the boys and girls categories. National champions Rohit Chamoli (48kg) and Bharat Jun (over 81kg) started by winning gold medals in the boys’ division.In the girls division, Vishu Rathi (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Nikita Chand (60kg) and Mahi Raghav (63kg) advanced to the finals. Rohit defeated Mongolia’s Otgonbayer Tuvshinjaya 3-2, while June defeated Kazakhstan’s Yardos Sharipbek 5-0.

In the girls event, Vishu won the gold medal with a 5-0 victory over Bakhtirova Robyakhon of Uzbekistan. In the other weight classes, Tanu defeated Kazakhstan’s Tomiris Mirzakul 3-2, Nikita defeated Kazakhstan’s Assam Tanatar 3-2 and Mahin defeated Kazakhstan’s Algerim Kabadolda 3-2 to take fourth place in the girls’ group.

Chandigarh’s Rohit continued his impressive run in the prestigious continental tournament after a cautious start in the junior boys’ 48kg weight class with a precise attack on his Mongolian rival to secure first place.

June had no problem beating his opponent on the other side. In another final, Gaurav Saini (k0 kg) lost 0-5 to Uzbekistan’s Boltev Shavakzon and had to settle for a silver medal. In the girls category, Muskan (46kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg) and Rudrika (70kg) had to settle for silver medals. Muskan lost a close match to Uzbekistan’s Ganiva Gulsewar.

Anchal lost 0-5 to Uljan Sarsenbek of Kazakhstan and Rudrika lost 1-4 to Oysha Toirova of Uzbekistan. Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (81kg) and Kirti (+81kg) will take on the rest of the girls in the final of the Sunday evening session.

India has already won six bronze medals in the junior event with Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Arzu (54kg) and Supriya Rawat (66kg) in the girls’ category and Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Ankush (66kg) in the junior event. . Won medals in the boys group. At the last Asian Junior Championships 2019, India finished third with 21 medals (six gold, nine silver and six bronze).

In the junior category, gold medalists will receive $ 4,000, while silver and bronze medalists will receive $ 2,000 and 1,000, respectively. Fifteen Indian boxers will compete for the gold medal in the final of the youth tournament on Monday. Nivedita (48 kg), Tamanna (50 kg), Simran (52 kg), Neha (54 kg), Preeti (57 kg), Preeti Dahiya (60 kg), Khushi (63 kg), Sneha (66 kg), Khushi In the women’s 75 kg, Tanishbir (81 kg), Vishwanath Suresh (48 kg), Vishwamitra Chongtham (51 kg), Jaideep Rawat (71 kg), Vanshaman (64 kg) and Vishal (80 kg) will compete in the men’s finals.

