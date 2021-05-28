India in Talks With Pfizer to Obtain Vaccine Doses

The Indian authorities is in talks with Pfizer to acquire 50 million doses of the corporate’s coronavirus vaccine beginning this summer season, however remains to be contemplating the drug producer’s demand for indemnity from prices associated to extreme uncomfortable side effects, officers have stated.

India has not given indemnity, or safety from authorized legal responsibility, to any producer of coronavirus vaccines, however authorities officers indicated that they had been possible to grant Pfizer’s request. The drug firm has obtained indemnity in a number of nations the place its vaccine is already in use, together with america.

“We’re inspecting this request, and we’ll take choices in the bigger curiosity of individuals and on deserves,” Vinod Paul, who heads the Indian authorities’s vaccination program, instructed reporters on Thursday.

Officers stated that Pfizer was ready to provide India with 50 million vaccine doses from July to October and that the corporate had shared data associated to the drug’s efficacy with the Indian well being authorities.