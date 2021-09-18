India is at the forefront of the fight to save the environment

Bhupendra Yadav

In the last seven years of his tenure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led India on economic growth, poverty alleviation and future needs. India is also moving towards new options in the energy sector. India’s role in energy and environment has become important globally. Countries working seriously on the issue of climate change have accepted India’s role.

India’s initiative

If you look, since the formation of the government in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has reaffirmed India’s national commitment towards clean and green energy in a new way. At the same time, it has been made clear that India is at the forefront of taking global initiatives to address the challenge of climate change. For example, earlier this year, Prime Minister Modi received the Seravik Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award. Earlier, in the ‘United Nations Environment Program’ in 2018, Prime Minister Modi was recognized for his global leadership in the field of environment by being awarded the highest environmental honor of the United Nations, the ‘Champions of the Earth’. The award is a testament to the global acceptance of the International Solar Alliance led by Prime Minister Modi and his commitment to destroy single-use plastics in India by 2022. This is a sign of acceptance in the world of India’s current leadership.

There are three basic elements to Prime Minister Modi’s nature. The first is inner awareness. The inner consciousness is to know oneself, to know one’s glorious past. The second pillar is public awareness. In this context, the Prime Minister appealed to the countrymen to discuss, communicate and discuss and write on environmental issues. They also consider it important to promote research and innovation on environmental issues. Prime Minister Modi considers the activism of citizens on environmental issues as the third pillar. He believes that people’s activism can play a very positive role in tackling the challenges of environmental degradation and climate change.

If you think about it, India has set an example at home on the forefront of environment and climate change, which the world is emulating today. India has succeeded in gradually reducing greenhouse gas emissions during the period of economic development. The ‘mission intensity’ of India’s GDP is higher than its pre-2020 commitment to increase it by 20 to 25 per cent by 2020. In addition, India’s installed renewable energy capacity has doubled in the last seven years, with solar energy capacity increasing 13-fold. Environmental adaptation works of the States and Union Territories are being supported by the Central Government through the ‘National Climate Change Adaptation Fund’.

Prime Minister Modi receives Seravik Global Energy and Environment Leadership Award, says – I dedicate this to the people of the country

With all these achievements, India today is on track to not only achieve but also achieve the objectives (national contribution) set out in the Paris Agreement to combat climate change. Today, India is the only country in the G-20 that is taking steady steps towards fulfilling its climate commitments.

The Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) is also a result of Prime Minister Modi’s initiative. The purpose of CDRI is to address existing infrastructure systems for climate and disaster-related risks to support sustainable development. The CDRI was launched by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the UN Climate Action Summit on September 23, 2019, which now includes 25 countries and seven international organizations as members. India is a member of the Electric Vehicle Initiative (EVI). It is the policy platform of many governments around the world that works to accelerate the introduction and use of electric vehicles around the world. The advantage of these multilateral and bilateral agreements is that sustainable technologies are being jointly developed in various sectors at relatively affordable prices.

PM Modi stays fit even after getting only 3 hours of sleep, these 5 ways to relieve stress and tension

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India, becoming the voice of developing countries, has succeeded in raising the issue globally that developed countries are historically responsible for pollution, thus providing them with financial and technical assistance for climate adaptation. Required. Ahead of the 26th United Nations Climate Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, world leaders have lauded India for recognizing that it has led the world in tackling the challenge of climate change. Performing even better than the sub-2 degree Celsius target set in the Paris Climate Agreement shows that India is doing what it says.

Pioneers of the future

Today, the whole world is looking to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to show the way forward for the environment and to strengthen his efforts to leave the world green and environmentally sustainable for future generations. During the World Economic Forum in 2018, Prime Minister Modi had said that in a world full of flaws and differences, we need to create a common future. We can say that Prime Minister Modi has clearly taken the lead in shaping the future of the world through his actions and strategic interventions.

(The author is the Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change and Labor and Employment)