India is committed to working with us, the Environment Minister in the field of clean energy

New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Tuesday said India is committed to working with the United States in the field of clean energy. He made the remarks on Tuesday after a telephone conversation with John Kerry, the US president’s special envoy on environmental issues.

During the talks with Kerry, the Minister discussed Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue Track (CAFMD) under the Indo-US Climate, Clean Energy Agenda 2030 Partnership, a statement issued by the Ministry of Environment said.

Yadav tweeted that he had a detailed discussion over the phone with US Special Envoy John Kerry on climate issues, how the two largest and oldest democracies in the world can set an example for other countries on the issue of climate change.

The ministry said Kerry is expected to visit India in September to further the Indo-US partnership on clean energy.