India joined hands with China and America to control crude oil prices, this decision was taken on strategic reserves

India has decided to withdraw 5 million barrels of crude oil from its strategic oil reserves in collaboration with the US and China with the aim of bringing down crude oil prices as part of international efforts. On the other hand, America, taking a similar step, will extract 50 million barrels of oil from its strategic reserves. India is doing this for the first time. It is expected that this will help in bringing down crude oil prices.

According to an official statement issued by the central government on Tuesday, this step has been taken in coordination with major oil consuming countries like America, China, Japan, South Korea and Britain. A similar statement has come from the American Automobile Association. The association said that the purpose of this move of the US government is to bring down the price of gas and petrol. They are currently priced at $3.40 a gallon, double what they were a year ago.

According to an official statement issued by the Government of India, “India firmly believes that the price of liquified hydrocarbons should be reasonable. India has repeatedly expressed concern that oil producing countries artificially keep the supply of oil below demand. This drives up oil prices and leads to negative consequences.”

Although the statement did not specify when the crude oil would be removed from the strategic reserves, a senior official familiar with developments said the process would start in the next week-ten days. Crude oil extracted from India’s strategic reserves will be sold to Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). Both these state-run oil refining units are connected to strategic oil reserves through pipelines.

India maintains strategic oil reserves on both its western and eastern coasts. These underground oil reserves have been created in Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Mangaluru and Padur in Karnataka. Their collective storage capacity is about 38 million barrels. India has taken this step after oil producing countries refused to increase production to bring down prices. For this, apart from India, America had requested China and Japan to make efforts together.

This crude oil will be brought into the market in coordination with the world’s major economies. India has international crude oil prices In the midst of the continuing boom in the economy, together with other large economies, have taken steps to withdraw from their emergency oil reserves. This will form the basis for the reduction in crude oil prices.

India is the third largest oil consumer country in the world. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in Dubai last week that rising oil prices would have an impact on the global economic revival.

The price of crude oil in the international market is at $78 per barrel. Last month it rose to more than $86 a barrel, but it has fallen slightly due to the re-lockdown in some countries of Europe and threats to release safe oil together with major consumer countries.

