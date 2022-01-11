India landed with two changes, this is the playing XI of both the teams

India landed with two modifications, this is the playing XI of both the teams

India must bat higher in opposition to Kagiso Rabada, Duane Olivier, Lungi Ngidi and Marco Yanson on the uneven bouncy pitch at Newlands.

India vs South Africa, IND vs SA third Take a look at Match Playing 11: The final Take a look at of the 3-match sequence between India and South Africa is being performed at the Newlands floor in Cape City. At the moment i.e. on eleventh January 2022 is the first day of the match.

Indian captain Virat Kohli has received the toss and determined to bat. Crew India has landed in this match with two modifications. Virat Kohli has returned in place of Hanuma Vihari. At the similar time, Umesh Yadav has been included in the playing XI in place of Siraj. South Africa haven’t made any modifications of their playing XI.

The three-match sequence is at the moment tied at 1-1. India has by no means received a Take a look at match in Cape City. In such a scenario, 3 skilled batsmen in his center order must carry out higher than the Wanderers.

Mohammad Siraj’s hamstring harm has dominated him out. At the similar time, Dean Elgar has not made any modifications in the playing XI. In this match, both the teams have landed on the subject with these gamers.

Right here is the playing XI of both the teams:

India: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Aiden Markram, Keegan Pietersen, Rossi van der Dusen, Temba Bavuma, Kyle Veren (wk), Marco Yanson, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Duane Olivier, Lungi Ngidi.