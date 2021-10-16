India Legend Aakash Chopra Prediction Chennai Super Kings will be champion of IPL 2021 MS Dhoni-Dinesh Karthik not able to score runs in Dubai problem For KKR – Prediction of Indian legend

The IPL final between Chennai and Kolkata is to be held on 15 October 2021 in Dubai. Chennai had defeated Delhi in Qualifier One to make it to the final. KKR defeated Delhi in the second qualifier and got a ticket for the final.

Former Indian cricket team opener Aakash Chopra has predicted MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to be the champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Along with this, he has also told what troubles Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) led by Eoin Morgan may face at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

In Qualifier One against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni hit three fours in the last over to give Yellow Army victory with two balls to spare. Earlier, CSK had lost three consecutive matches in the league stage. CSK finished second in the points table in the group stage.

Predicting the final match, Aakash Chopra said that the opener will score more runs than the middle order. Faf du Plessis, Rituraj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer and Shubman Gill could be the four openers in the final. Sharing his opinion on his official YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said, four openers will score more runs than No. 3 and No. 4.

Aakash Chopra believes that Josh Hazlewood and Lockie Ferguson will not give too many runs in the final match. He should not give more than 7.5 runs per over. Josh Hazlewood and Lockie Ferguson put together less than 60 runs.

Aakash Chopra is of the opinion that Dinesh Karthik and MS Dhoni will not score more than 30 runs. Chopra said, both the wicketkeepers will score less than 30 runs. In the end, he said that Chopra named Chennai Super Kings as the winner of the IPL.

He said, ‘CSK had defeated Kolkata Knight Riders both times in the league stage. In their previous encounter in Abu Dhabi, the match went down to the last ball. Chennai had to score a run to win off the last ball and Deepak Chahar steals a single off Sunil Narine to put Chennai Super Kings’ victory in the bag.

Aakash Chopra said, “As far as KKR is concerned, they beat Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals in three consecutive matches in Sharjah, but the situation is expected to be a little different in Dubai. There Eoin Morgan’s team has to be alert and ready for any eventuality.