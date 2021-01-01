india manika batra and g sathiyan: Manika-Sathiyan won the mixed doubles title in Budapest; Manika-Sathian won the mixed doubles title in Budapest
Indian table tennis players Manika Batra and G Sathian clinched the mixed doubles title by defeating Hungary’s Dora Madaraz and Nandor Eskeki 3-1 at the WTT Championships here on Friday. The Indian pair defeated the Hungarian pair 11-9, 9-11, 12-10, 11-6.
Manika, who is ranked 60th in the singles rankings, did well to reach the semifinals here. Another 150th seeded Indian, Shreeja Akula, was also impressed, losing to Manika in the semifinals. It was also a good result for Sathian, who lost in the first round of the Tokyo Olympic singles.
